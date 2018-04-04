The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Source: Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NAMA MIA: The State-owned asset management entity had planned a policy of email deletion one month prior to becoming subject to freedom of information legislation.

2. #YOUTUBE SHOOTING: A woman who shot three people at the social media’s HQ in California yesterday before taking her own life was a ‘vegan-themed content creator’ who hated the company.

3. #DANIEL O’REILLY: Two men have been arrested in connection with the serious assault of the Laois footballer.

4. #SORRY: Rugby player Craig Gilroy has apologised for the ‘totally inappropriate’ Whatsapp message he sent to Stuart Olding in the wake of the incident that led to the recent Belfast ‘rugby rape’ trial.

5. #PARTY LIKE IT’S: The Irish Independent reports that emails and data harvested from the company by a private data company date back as far as 1999.

6. #DETAINED: An inquiry has been ordered into the continued detention of a Donegal-based Chinese takeaway owner.

7. #THE WEATHER: Is horrid this morning. And it’s set to get a whole lot colder.

8. #HUTCH KINAHAN: Gardaí are unsure if a Hutch family member was targeted by a gunman in Turkey.

