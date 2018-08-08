The 9 at 9: Wednesday

Source: Shutterstock/Moving Moment

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SUPERMARKET SWEEP: Gardaí believe a woman is using a national supermarket where she works to launder heroin cash.

2. #OUT OF CONTROL: Almost one million people were on health service waiting lists in the first half of this year.

3. #ABORTION: Health minister Simon Harris says that women from Northern Ireland will be able to access abortion services in the Republic when Ireland’s new law is passed.

4. #PETITION: A petition attempting to recall Ian Paisley Jr from his Westminster seat will open today.

5. #IMMUNITY: The Irish Times reports that the Vatican sought indemnity for the Catholic Church from legal actions concerning historic sexual abuse in 2004.

6. #ALEX JONES: Twitter chief Jack Dorsey has defended not suspending Infowars’ Jones saying ‘he hasn’t violated our rules’.

7. #DISINVITED: Nearly 10,000 people have signed a petition calling for a pro-LGBT priest to be disinvited from the coming Dublin papal event.

8. #STRANDED: Three beaked whales have washed ashore off the coasts of Donegal and Mayo in recent days in what amount to ‘highly unusual’ strandings.

9. #ROUNDUP: A €344 million cancer trial of the world-famous popular weedkiller is set to come to a head in California today.

