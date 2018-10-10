The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Source: Shutterstock

1. #BUDGET 2019: Here are the measures that are set to kick in today.

2. #’GAY CAKE’ CONTROVERSY: The UK Supreme Court is due to rule on a Belfast bakers ‘gay cake’ case later today.

3. #HURRICANE MICHAEL: Florida is getting set for what could be the worst storm to hit the state in decades.

4. #MACROOM: A woman in her 40s is due in court in Cork charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 44-year-old man.

5. #RMS LEINSTER: Over 9,000 postal staff are to stage a minute’s silence in memory of the sinking of the ship during the Great War.

6. #RETRAUMATISING: One in Four’s annual report has hit out at the handling of sexual abuse trials in Ireland.

7. #LEAVING APPEALS: Over 5,000 students appealed their Leaving Cert results – and five people had their results downgraded.

8. #AR DHEIS DÉ: The Kerry Gaeltacht yesterday said goodbye to Emma Mhic Mhathúna.

