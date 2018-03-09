The 9 at 9: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #MEETING: US President Donald Trump has agreed to a historic first meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

2. #PREDATOR EXPOSURE: Former RTÉ sports producer Kieran Creaven is due to be sentenced on sex charges at Leeds Crown Court today.

3. #CAO: Stats released by the CAO have revealed that despite an overall drop in the number of applications for third level, the demand for teaching positions has increased.

4. #POLITICS: A councillor in Kildare has resigned from Fine Gael due to her frustration over how a “bullying” complaint was handled.

5. #BIG TOBACCO: The tobacco industry made €7,900 for every dead smoker in 2015, according to a new report.

6. #COURTS: A Kildare postman accused of dangerous driving causing the death of a pedestrian told an optometrist three years before the fatal collision that he did not drive, a court has heard.

6. #NOT GOOD ENOUGH: Community groups on Donegal’s remote Tory Island have rejected the latest offer regarding the provision of a ferry service for the island.

7. #RAFFLE: A Central Bank review of credit unions has found that, in roughly 30% of those that operated prize draws, staff and directors were the winners of those prizes, according The Irish Times.

8. #BADA BING: The creator of The Sopranos David Chase is developing on a prequel movie with the working title The Many Saints of Newark.