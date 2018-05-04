The 9 at 9: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CARRICK: Gardaí have started an internal investigation after a pro-life campaign van was allowed use garda property.

2. #RENT: The average price of rent in Dublin has hit a record €1,875 per month.

3. #RIP: The funeral of Natalia Karacyzn will take place this morning in Sligo.

4. #RTÉ: The national broadcaster’s director general has warned that RTÉ is facing “urgent and substantial” money problems.

5. #SENTENCED: An anti-eviction activist has been handed a one month suspended sentence after he admitted being in criminal contempt of court.

6. #GARDA: A new garda report has found that members are afraid to report malpractice within the force. (RTÉ)

7. #LIVING WITH HIV: Irish mothers living with HIV fear for the safety of their children rather than themselves, a new study has found.



8. #WINNER: Sinn Féin newcomer Orfhlaith Begley made history by becoming the first woman elected as West Tyrone MP.

9. #LOVELY STUFF: Met Éireann has predicted a lovely spell of weather just in time for the long weekend.