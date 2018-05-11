The 9 at 9: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #FALLOUT: The Cabinet is meeting today in the wake of the decision by HSE boss Tony O’Brien to step down amid the CervicalCheck scandal.

2. #CENSORED: The European Broadcasting Union has ended its contract with a Chinese broadcaster which failed to air Ireland’s Eurovision entry.

3. #AUSTRALIA: Four children and three adults have been found dead today at a rural property near the Margaret River wine region in western Australia, in an apparent murder-suicide.

4. #DISCRIMINATION: A Traveller family has been awarded €20,000 after being denied access to a local authority housing list.

5. #FRIGHTENED RABBIT: A body has been found in Edinburgh in the search for missing Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison.

6. #RACKING UP: Newly-released figures have shown that the Disclosures Tribunal has run up a bill of €1,539,680 to the State in just over a year.

7. #WORLD PEACE: Donald Trump told cheering supporters at a rally last night that his meeting with Kim Jong Un would bring peace “for the whole world”.

8. #PHIBSBOROUGH: A man is due in court this morning over an attempted armed robbery on Dublin’s Berkeley Road yesterday.

9. #GREEN LETTER DAY: It’s a historic day for Irish sport as the nation’s cricket team plays its first ever full Test match. The match against Pakistan in Malahide means Ireland becomes just the 11th nation to play Test cricket.

