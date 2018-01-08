The 9 at 9: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #BALTIC: An orange weather alert remains in place this morning as temperatures dropped as low as -5 degrees in some places.

2. #GOLDEN GLOBES: Oprah Winfrey declared a “new day” for women facing abusive men during her speech at the Golden Globes last night.

3. #MIND THE GAP: The National Women’s Council is to ask the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland to monitor the Irish airwaves for gender balance.

4. #TROLLEY CRISIS: Consultant Gastroenterologist Dr Anthony O’Connor argues what the HSE can do to help solve the trolley crisis.

5. #SUCCESS: Saoirse Ronan scooped a Golden Globe for her performance in Lady Bird.

6. #MOTHER AND BABY: A survivor of a mother and baby home has called for a burial plot in Dublin which contains the unmarked graves of over 250 children to be excavated.

7. #BANNED: The Coast Guard helicopter service is not allowed land at its designated landing site for Beaumont Hospital after complaints from local residents.

8. #GETTING BOOMIER: Business group Ibec forecasted the Irish economy to grow 4.2% this year.

9. #SCORCHER: The temperature in Sydney is expected to exceed 48 degrees today.