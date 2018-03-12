The 9 at 9: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #NEW YORK: Five people have died in New York following a helicopter crash.

2. #BREXIT: The public is unsure if the Government is handling the Brexit negotiations well, a new poll has suggested.

3. #VULTURE FUNDS: Family left in limbo after vulture fund bought their rented property.

4. #THE DISAPPEARED: A new search for the body of a former Cistercian monk killed by the IRA in 1972 will commence this morning in Meath.

5. #RIP: British comic Ken Dodd has died at the age of 90.

6. #NERVE GAS: Theresa May is to meet with her cabinet today after traces of a nerve agent were used in the attempted murder of a Russian former double agent.



7. #ON THE ROAD: Leo Varadkar to meet with Choctaw nation in US to thank them for assisting Irish immigrants during the famine.

8. #TIM MCGRAW: The country star collapsed during his Dublin gig last night.

9. #RADICAL PATHWAYS: Our series exploring integration and radicalisation in the context of the refugee crisis begins today, you can read the first article here.