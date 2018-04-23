The 9 at 9: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #CONVERSATIONS: Young people have had their say on everything from porn to #MeToo in a new survey about sex.

2. #AUTOPSY: Foul play has been ruled out in the death of Swedish DJ Avicii.

3. #EU-TURN: Theresa May could be set to reverse her stance on the UK leaving the customs union after Brexit.

4. #BAD TIMING: Customers have expressed their anger after Irish Ferries sent emails notifying them of their cancelled bookings on a Friday evening.

5. #NOT IDEAL: It’s going to rain heavily and be a lot cooler this week.

6. #PYONGYANG: China is reporting “heavy casualties” after a bus full of tourists crashed in North Korea.

7. #MOBILE DATA: The National Ambulance Service is rolling out a system that uses Eircodes to pinpoint a caller’s location.

8. #HEALTH: It’s Active School Week and students are being encouraged to get out and try new activities.

9. #GROWING PAINS: It costs €50 more per week to raise a teenager than it does a primary school child.