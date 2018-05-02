The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #LIMERICK: Gardaí are cracking down on burglary gangs targeting student parties.

2. #A LITTLE BIT OF KELP: The planned controversial harvesting of a ‘seaweed forest’ off the coast of Cork has been dealt a blow after the High Court gave leave for a judicial review to be carried out into the granting of a licence.

3. #SEWAGE: A District Court judge said he has “grave concerns” that two thirds of a Cork town’s raw sewage is being pumped directly into the local harbour.

4. #JAILED: A man who was waiting to be charged over child porn offences stole €14,000 from his employer.

5. #PEACE TALKS: South Korea has said US troops are staying in the country despite a thawing of relations with the North.

6. #GONE FISSION: An Oireachtas committee will express its concerns to UK authorities about plans to build a new power plant on the west coast of England.



7. #LIKE AND SHARE: Facebook has launched its over dating service.

8. #PRIVACY: Social Democrats TD Róisín Shortall has described the harvesting of children’s personal data for marketing purposes as “repugnant”.