The 9 at 9: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #RIP: An investigation is underway after a man and a seven-year-old boy died in a plane crash in Offaly yesterday.

2. #PSC: €2 million worth of public money was pumped into the failed PSC/driving licence project before civil servants realised that it might be illegal.

3. #JERUSALEM: There is heavy security across Israel today as the US prepares to open its new embassy in Jerusalem.

4. #SMEAR TEST SCANDAL: The husband of a woman who died from cervical cancer has told of his distress when he found out his wife’s diagnosis had been delayed. (RTÉ)

5. #STORM EMMA: Cost Irish retailers tens of millions of euro despite the panic buying of bread.

6. #DISCLOSURES:Superintendent David Taylor, who alleges he was ordered to smear Maurice McCabe, is to give his evidence at the Disclosures Tribunal today.

7. #DIRTY MONEY: Ireland is spending €5-6 billion per year to pay for “expensive and dirty fuels”, according to the Irish Windfarmers Association.

8. #MAKE CHINA GREAT AGAIN: Trump has promised to save a Chinese telecom giant because too many jobs are being lost in the country.

9. #GRAND STRETCH AHEAD: Met Éireann has forecast that nationwide temperatures could reach highs of 19 degrees this week.