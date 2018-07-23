The 9 at 9: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start your day.

1. #CANADA: A man shot 14 people, killing one woman, before being shot dead by police in Toronto last night.

2. #CURRACLOE: Gardaí are investigating a fire which started at a popular Wexford beach yesterday after flames engulfed sand dunes there yesterday.

3. #WORCESTER: Police in the UK have arrested three men after a suspected acid attack on a three-year-old boy.

4. #CABRA: Dublin Fire Brigade has appealed for information after some its equipment was stolen as it responded to a heart attack call.

5. #DRUGS: There were 76 discharges of newborns from Irish hospitals with drug addiction withdrawal symptoms in 2017.

6. #BREXIT: Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern said he’s unsure whether a Brexit deal between the UK and the EU can be met before an October deadline.

7. #LITTER: The government is making over €200,000 available for local authorities to use to host “mattress amnesty” events.

8. #WEATHER: As parts of Britain are looking at record temperatures this week, Ireland will be a bit cooler but still with temperatures in the mid-20s.

9. #HIMALAYAS: An Irish adventurer has reached the summit of K2, the second-highest mountain in the world.