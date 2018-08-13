This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Monday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 13 Aug 2018, 7:52 AM
26 minutes ago 1,350 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4177738
Image: Vladislav Noseek via Shutterstock
Image: Vladislav Noseek via Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #FIRE: A man in his 70s has died following a house fire in Co Kilkenny yesterday evening.

2. #PSC: A number of companies that make security card prototypes declined to apply for a contract to produce the second generation Public Services Card because they felt the process was unfairly slanted towards the company that held the previous tender.

3. #HEATWAVE: Irish retailers have enjoyed a boost to their sales thanks to the long spells of fine weather. 

4. #FAR RIGHT: A white supremacist rally outside the White House has been drowned out after being outnumbered by hundreds of counter-protesters.

5. #RYANAIR: Further Ryanair strike action can’t be ruled out as of yet, according to the union representing pilots who are in a dispute with the airline.

6. #LITTER: 40% of Ireland’s rivers, beaches and harbours are littered or heavily littered, according to a new survey, RTÉ is reporting.

7. #MEATH: Here are five must-see heritage sites in Co Meath this summer.

8. #TAIWAN: At least nine people have been killed in a fire at a hospital in Taiwan, BBC is reporting.

