The 8 at 8: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SWEDEN: The Swedish general election saw the far-right make significant gains while the two main parties almost tied.

2. #ARAS 2018: At least nine local authorities will meet today as several prospective candidates seek endorsements for the presidential election next month.

3. #LOUGH ERNE: A search operation is resuming this morning for a man who has been reported missing in Co Fermanagh’s Lower Lough Erne.

4. #CBS: US television giant CBS has announced the immediate departure of its CEO Leslie Moonves following a slew of sexual misconduct allegations.

5. #AIRBNB: Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy will introduce rules to cut the loss of rental accommodation in Dublin to Airbnb. The Times of Ireland reports that the move will add 1,000 homes to the rental market.

6. #WRONG FLAT: A police officer who shot and killed a man in his home in Texas after apparently thinking she was in her own apartment has been arrested.

7. #EDUCATION: A raft of subject changes for Ireland’s Leaving and Junior Certs are set to be introduced.

8. #HUMAN RIGHTS: The Chinese government is conducting a systematic campaign of human rights violations against Muslims, according to a new report from Human Rights Watch.