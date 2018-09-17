The 8 at 8: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #VAGINAL MESH: Ireland’s health watchdog has not received any notifications from surgeons about issues with vaginal mesh implants, despite reports of serious complications by women.



2. #STATE CARE: One child in care “didn’t know where he would be sleeping that night” after moving five times in the last 13 days.

3. #SEIZURE: Cocaine and passports among items seized by gardaí investigating Dublin city drug gang.

4. #THE DISAPPEARED: A new dig for the body of IRA victim Columba McVeigh begins today.

5. #HONG KONG: The clean-up begins in Hong Kong after a powerful typhoon struck the region overnight.

6. #BRETT KAVANAUGH: There have been calls to delay Trump’s latest Supreme Court nomination after allegations of sexual assault surface.

7. #STEPPING DOWN: Pat Gilroy announced last night that he was stepping down as manager of Dublin’s senior hurling team, The42.ie reports.

8. #FRUIT WARS: Australian police say needle found in banana as strawberry sabotage spreads {Guardian}