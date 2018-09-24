The 9 at 9: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #EMBATTLED: US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has been hit by a second accusation of sexual misconduct, placing his confirmation in greater doubt.

2. #BREXIT: UK Prime Minister Theresa May is set to face her Cabinet colleagues for the first time since the rejection of her Chequers plan by EU leaders.

3. #NEW YORK: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will make a speech at the UN’s General Assembly later today to mark the 100th anniversary of the birth of Nelson Mandela.

4. #ÁRAS RACE: The last remaining councils which are yet to nominate a candidate for the presidency are due to meet later.

5. #CRIME: Two men are to appear in court this morning in relation to the seizure of €1.7 million in cash in Dublin and Wexford.

6. #HEALTH: The Irish Cancer Society has criticised unregulated nutritionists and celebrities who endorse so-called ‘superfoods’ or fad diets as an aid to cancer treatment.

7. #THE AQUARIUS: A rescue vessel operating in the central Mediterranean Sea has had its registration revoked, leaving its future operations in jeopardy. (BBC News)

8. #GLOBAL RACE: A sailing competitor stranded in a remote part of the Indian Ocean is set to be rescued in the coming hours.

9. #WEATHER: Met Éireann is predicting that temperatures are set to hit the high teens for much of this week, with one day set to exceed 20 degrees.