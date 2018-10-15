This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Monday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 15 Oct 2018, 7:45 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NCT: The National Car Test contract for the next ten years will be worth €650 million to the successful bidder.

2. #MISSING: Gardaí in Mayo are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 22-year-old Margaret Lawrence

3. #TRUMP: US president Donald Trump is backing off his claim that climate change is a hoax but says he doesn’t know if it’s manmade.

4. #LITTERING: Economically disadvantaged areas in Irish cities are more littered now than they were last year, an annual survey has revealed.

5. #DAVID TAYLOR: RTÉ News is reporting that Superintendent David Taylor has applied to retire from An Garda Síochána following his suspension from the force over the weekend. 

6. #IMMIGRATION: The government is introducing a scheme that will offer a pathway for “undocumented” non-EU nationals living in Ireland to stay here.

7. #ESB: The Irish Congress of Trade Unions has responded to a coordinated campaign of emails from disaffected ESB union members, and said that it has ‘no role or function’ in their dispute.

8. #DIRECT PROVISION: The private firm that is shutting down the largest direct provision centre in the capital, received payments totalling €27.5 million from the state over an 11 year period for operating the centre, new figures show.

