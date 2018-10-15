The 8 at 8: Monday

Source: Shutterstock/Lisovskaya Natalia

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NCT: The National Car Test contract for the next ten years will be worth €650 million to the successful bidder.

2. #MISSING: Gardaí in Mayo are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 22-year-old Margaret Lawrence.

3. #TRUMP: US president Donald Trump is backing off his claim that climate change is a hoax but says he doesn’t know if it’s manmade.

4. #LITTERING: Economically disadvantaged areas in Irish cities are more littered now than they were last year, an annual survey has revealed.

5. #DAVID TAYLOR: RTÉ News is reporting that Superintendent David Taylor has applied to retire from An Garda Síochána following his suspension from the force over the weekend.

6. #IMMIGRATION: The government is introducing a scheme that will offer a pathway for “undocumented” non-EU nationals living in Ireland to stay here.

7. #ESB: The Irish Congress of Trade Unions has responded to a coordinated campaign of emails from disaffected ESB union members, and said that it has ‘no role or function’ in their dispute.

8. #DIRECT PROVISION: The private firm that is shutting down the largest direct provision centre in the capital, received payments totalling €27.5 million from the state over an 11 year period for operating the centre, new figures show.