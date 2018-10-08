The 9 at 9: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #FATAL STABBING A man has been killed and two others have been injured following a stabbing incident in Macroom, Co Cork, this morning.

2. #CLIMATE CHANGE An “unprecedented” transformation of society and the world economy will be required to avert global climate chaos, the UN has said.

3. #HOUSING Just nine homes were tenanted under the Repair and Leasing Scheme in 2017, despite claims that up to 800 homes could be delivered in the initiative’s first year.

4. #DEPORTED More than 630 Irish people have been deported from Australia in the last two years, according to statistics obtained by RTÉ.

5. #JOBSEEKERS Almost 8,000 people under the age of 26 have been unemployed for a year or more, figures obtained by the National Youth Council show.

6. #NORTHERN IRELAND Northern Ireland Secretary of State Karen Bradley will meet Stormont’s main political parties today in a bid to restore the country’s Assembly.



7. #BRAZIL Far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro has won the first round of the Brazilian presidential election with 46% of the vote.

8. #CHINA The Interpol chief who went missing in China has resigned as president of the international police organisation after he was reportedly caught accepting bribes.

9. #WEATHER Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow rain warning for three counties, although the bulk of the country will continue to stay dry today.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.