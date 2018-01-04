The 9 at 9: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #DUNDALK: The man detained after yesterday’s attacks in Dundalk that left one man dead spoke to gardaí last week about seeking asylum.

2. #STORMY: A yellow wind warning has been issued for much of the country as high winds and a risk of flooding remain.

3. #ROBBERIES: Gardaí have warned that taxi apps are being used to “lure” drivers to robberies.

4. #BOMB CYCLONE: Aer Lingus has cancelled four flights today due to extreme weather in the US described as a ‘winter hurricane’.

5. #CUT: A member of the Hutch family was attacked with a knife by a family member in a domestic incident in inner city Dublin.

6. #GLITCH: A technical issue at the Department of Social Protection has delayed payment of the fuel allowance to nearly 3,000 people.

7. #KILRUSH ROAD: A 15-year-old boy has been hospitalised after he was attacked at a petrol station in Ennis, Co Clare yesterday evening.

8. #FLAW: A newly discovered vulnerability in computer chips has raised concerns that there is a security hole in many computers than could be a goldmine for hackers.

9. #MILE HIGH THUGS: An Indian airline has grounded two pilots over allegations they had a fight and both briefly stormed out of the cockpit during a flight from London to Mumbai.