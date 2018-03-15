The 9 at 9: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BOWL OF SHAMROCKS: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is to meet with President Donald Trump later this evening – here’s advice former Taoisigh have for him.

2. #SOLIDARITY: The US has said that it supports the UK’s decision to expel 23 Russian diplomats after a former spy and his daughter were poisoned on British soil.

3. #BUNCRANA: A 59-year-old woman in Donegal has died after being struck by a car.

4. #SAY IT AIN’T SNOW: St Patrick’s Day is going to be very cold but we’re not going to get much snow on the big day, forecasters have said.

5. #ST PATRICK’S DAY: The Irish Times is reporting that Gardaí are mounting anti-terror operation for Saturday’s parade.

6. #RADICAL PATHWAYS: How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland? That’s something mosques don’t agree on.

7. #HOUSING: The Department of Housing has told councillors not to discuss private planning applications during council meetings.

8. #ROW BACK: Medical card patients say that the HSE is refusing to reimburse them for blood tests taken by GPs, despite a commitment given by the Minister for Health.

9. #FAR EAST: From the summer, Ireland will have two direct flights to China after a second route was announced this week as part of St Patrick’s Day celebrations.