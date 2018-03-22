The 9 at 9: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #FIRE: Dublin Fire Brigade are still attending the scene of a major fire at a building complex in north Dublin this morning.

2. #RENT: Comments from Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy describing trends in Dublin rent inflation as “positive” have been described as “infuriating”.

3. #UBER: Dashcam footage of the first fatal self-driving car crash involving a pedestrian has been released.

4. #TEXAS: A mobile phone video left behind by the Texas serial bomber details the differences among the weapons he built and amounts to a confession, police have said.



5. #HOMEOWNERS: Revenue has been writing to people who were initially approved for the government’s Help-to-Buy scheme, demanding they pay back the money as well as a fine in some cases of thousands of euro.

6. #NO POWER: Hundreds of residents of a Dublin apartment block have been given alternative accommodation after a fire in the basement left over 100 apartments without power.

7. #ECONOMY: It is almost impossible to estimate how sustainable economic growth is, according to the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI).

8. #ANIMATORS: World leading animators and buyers will descend on Dingle this week to discover new talent at the Animation Festival.

9. #ASYLUM SEEKERS: Not one application for an employment permit from an asylum seeker has been received by the Department of Business, one month on from a Supreme Court ruling granting such individuals the right to work.