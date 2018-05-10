The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING,Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #HOME SOIL: The plane carrying three US citizens who were detained in North Korea has landed outside Washington with President Trump there to meet the men.

2. #BEHIND THE WHEEL: Bus Ã‰ireann has announced a campaign to hire nearly 200 new staff.

3. #TRADING FIRE: Israelâ€™s army saidÂ today that it had hit dozens of Iranian military targets in Syria overnight after it blamed Iran for firing on its forces.

4. #DUBLIN: There is opposition to proposals to delist and demolish some of Dublin cityâ€™s most remarkable public housing complexes.

5. #CREAMING IT: Apple has overtaken construction firm CRH as Irelandâ€™s largest company with a turnover through this country of â‚¬119.2 billion.

6. #REPOSSESSION: A woman is â€˜refusing foodâ€™ in prison after being jailed last week for contempt of courtÂ in a case involving the repossessionÂ of her house, the DÃ¡il heard.

7. #RURAL IRELAND: A shouting match between two Kerry TDs broke out in the DÃ¡il over the new rural transport scheme last night.

8. #GOLDEN YEARS: In a huge political upset, a 92-year-old former leader was re-elected in Malaysia to be become the worldâ€™s oldest leader.