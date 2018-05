The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #HOME SOIL: The plane carrying three US citizens who were detained in North Korea has landed outside Washington with President Trump there to meet the men.

2. #BEHIND THE WHEEL: Bus Éireann has announced a campaign to hire nearly 200 new staff.

3. #TRADING FIRE: Israel’s army said today that it had hit dozens of Iranian military targets in Syria overnight after it blamed Iran for firing on its forces.

4. #DUBLIN: There is opposition to proposals to delist and demolish some of Dublin city’s most remarkable public housing complexes.

5. #CREAMING IT: Apple has overtaken construction firm CRH as Ireland’s largest company with a turnover through this country of €119.2 billion.

6. #REPOSSESSION: A woman is ‘refusing food’ in prison after being jailed last week for contempt of court in a case involving the repossession of her house, the Dáil heard.

7. #RURAL IRELAND: A shouting match between two Kerry TDs broke out in the Dáil over the new rural transport scheme last night.

8. #GOLDEN YEARS: In a huge political upset, a 92-year-old former leader was re-elected in Malaysia to be become the world’s oldest leader.