The 8 at 8: Thursday

1. #CERVICAL CANCER: There’s continued criticism of the failures in the CervicalCheck screening programme highlighted in yesterday’s damning Scally report.

2. #MASS SHOOTING: A man went on a shooting rampage in California, killing five people including his wife, before taking his own life.

3. #MENTAL HEALTH: Legislation is to be published following a Court of Appeal ruling which said the detention of patients under renewal orders for six and 12 months is unconstitutional.

4. #SHINY: Apple has unveiled three new iPhones in and an upgraded smartwatch that takes electrocardiograms and detects falls.

5. #UNIONS: ESB workers are in a dispute with their former union Connect over their efforts to join Siptu.

6. #THE VATICAN: A delegation of US Catholic cardinals and bishops is having an emergency meeting with Pope Francis following sex abuse revelations from Pennsylvania.

7. #WATER CHARGES: A new report has pointed “a serious disconnect” between the policy design and implementation of introducing water charges.

8. #THE CREAM: All fifteen players from Limerick’s All-Ireland final starting lineup have been nominated for this year’s All-Star hurling awards.