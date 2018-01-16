The 9 at 9: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #DOLORES: People around the world are paying tribute after the sudden death of Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan.

2. #CALIFORNIA: A US couple has been arrested on charges of torture after authorities said their 13 malnourished children were held captive in their home, with some shackled to beds in the dark.

3. #KERRY BABIES: Gardaí have obtained a DNA profile of ‘Baby John‘ – one of the infants in the tragic ‘Kerry babies’ case.

4. #DUBLIN: Garda drug units have had their ability to search the homes of suspects seriously hampered due to an embargo on overtime.

5. #LEESIDE: Residents living in a Cork city apartment block who’ve been told to leave say they need not be evicted to allow fire safety works take place.

6. #WINDY: A status yellow wind and snow warning is currently in place with high winds and rain also predicted.

7. #IN DEMAND: Irish nurses are being “aggressively recruited” by hospitals in the UK, according to the INMO.

8. #HOUSING CRISIS: New figures show that 76% of social housing came from the private rental sector last year.

9. #THE BOYS ARE BACK: Irish rock band U2 have confirmed dates and venues for upcoming US and European tours. They will play Ireland, but we don’t yet know exactly when.