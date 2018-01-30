The 9 at 9: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #ABORTION: The Cabinet has agreed to hold a referendum on the Eighth Amendment in May.

2. #MEDDLING: The director of the CIA has said that he expects Russia to interfere in the 2018 US vote.

3. #FIRE: A block of flats in Tallaght were evacuated overnight after smoke was seen billowing out of the basement of the building by a passing ambulance.

4. #MURDER: A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 64-year-old man who was found dead at his home in Antrim.

5. #CONTRACTORS: Subcontractors working on schools impacted by the collapse of construction firm Carillion have expressed concern they won’t get paid.

6. # CYCLISTS: Over 2,600 cyclists were hospitalised in road accidents in 2015 and 2016, according to new figures.

7. #BREXIT: The UK government is under pressure to publish its latest Brexit analysis after a leaked report said Britain would be worse off regardless of the deal it comes to with the EU.

8. #LIFTED: The US ban on refugees from 11 countries has been lifted.

9. #DISABILITIES: The 10-year delay in ratifying the UN convention on the rights of people with disabilities is approaching an end with a memo being brought to Cabinet today beginning the formal ratification process.