  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 13 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Tuesday

Here’s what’s happening on this Tuesday morning.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 13 Mar 2018, 8:52 AM
1 hour ago 6,964 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3900227
Image: Shutterstock/multiart
Image: Shutterstock/multiart

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DELAYED: Hundreds of garda promotions are being delayed because of an effective work-to-rule within the force.

2. #AUSCHWITZ: A former Nazi SS guard dubbed the “Bookkeeper of Auschwitz” has died aged 96 without ever having served his sentence for being an accessory to murder.

3. #GANGLAND: Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone said she has a “tremendous concern” for children impacted by gangland violence.

4. #NERVE GAS: The UK has issued Russia with an ultimatum after the nerve gas attack which left two in a critical condition.

5.  #SCIENTOLOGY: The group has set up its own TV channel but says it isn’t trying to preach or convert.

6. #HOUSING: Just 7% of the national housing supply is within the rent support limits, according to a report by the Simon Community. (RTÉ)

7. #DETAINED: Concern has been raised about how Ireland detains people who are refused entry to the country.

8. #SHUT EYE: A new toolkit to help sleep-deprived children has been launched by the National Youth Council of Ireland.

9. #SNOW WAY: Paddy’s Day could be hit with snow showers and temperatures of just two degrees, forecasters have warned.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'I've never seen anything this extreme': 34-year-old man died due to 'torrential' nosebleed
76,742  25
2
Mary McAleese says her brother was 'seriously, physically, sadistically abused by Malachy Finnegan'
69,540  143
3
Items discovered in Tina Satchwell search site sent for forensic testing
57,157  11
Fora
1
A Waterford virtual reality startup has just bagged millions from a stock market float
395  0
2
Poll: Should banks be stopped from using crash-era losses to lower their tax bills?
372  0
3
Uber plans to launch its food delivery service in Ireland later this year
212  0
The42
1
Sky Sports suspend Jamie Carragher for spitting at a 14-year-old
58,424  141
2
Analysis: A moment that shows Johnny Sexton's crucial defensive brilliance
50,559  29
3
Dual players allegedly told they 'would never play for Cork again if they togged out for UCC'
38,832  31
DailyEdge.ie
1
Ant and Dec are in trouble with unionists over a comment they made on Saturday Night Takeaway ...it's The Dredge
18,499  6
2
Kylie Jenner just answered loads of questions about her pregnancy and daughter on Twitter
7,910  0
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Monday
5,189  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man jailed for 3.5 years for raping woman he was dating
Man jailed for 3.5 years for raping woman he was dating
High Court judge says changes in Poland have 'systematically damaged' the rule of law and breached democracy
Man charged with murder of 25-year-old father in north Dublin
GARDAí
'I'm very frightened': Stories from people who were denied entry at Ireland's border
'I'm very frightened': Stories from people who were denied entry at Ireland's border
Hundreds of garda promotions delayed due to an effective work-to-rule by senior officers
Man dies after falling from roof at Monaghan hotel
DUBLIN
'I've never seen anything this extreme': 34-year-old man died due to 'torrential' nosebleed
'I've never seen anything this extreme': 34-year-old man died due to 'torrential' nosebleed
Boy charged with attempted murder after woman was seriously injured in stabbing
Mark Hamill will be a 'guest of honour' at Dublin's St Patrick's Day parade
RUSSIA
Britain gives Russia deadline of today to explain what happened with spy attack
Britain gives Russia deadline of today to explain what happened with spy attack
Theresa May: It is 'highly likely' Russia was responsible for nerve agent spy attack
Diners and pubgoers in Salisbury told to wash belongings after traces of poison found

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie