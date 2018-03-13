The 9 at 9: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DELAYED: Hundreds of garda promotions are being delayed because of an effective work-to-rule within the force.

2. #AUSCHWITZ: A former Nazi SS guard dubbed the “Bookkeeper of Auschwitz” has died aged 96 without ever having served his sentence for being an accessory to murder.

3. #GANGLAND: Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone said she has a “tremendous concern” for children impacted by gangland violence.

4. #NERVE GAS: The UK has issued Russia with an ultimatum after the nerve gas attack which left two in a critical condition.

5. #SCIENTOLOGY: The group has set up its own TV channel but says it isn’t trying to preach or convert.

6. #HOUSING: Just 7% of the national housing supply is within the rent support limits, according to a report by the Simon Community. (RTÉ)

7. #DETAINED: Concern has been raised about how Ireland detains people who are refused entry to the country.

8. #SHUT EYE: A new toolkit to help sleep-deprived children has been launched by the National Youth Council of Ireland.

9. #SNOW WAY: Paddy’s Day could be hit with snow showers and temperatures of just two degrees, forecasters have warned.