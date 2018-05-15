The 9 at 9: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #MAJOR DISRUPTION: Emergency services are at the scene of an incident at Howth Junction in which a member of the public died after they were hit by a Dart. The Port Tunnel northbound is also backed up after a breakdown.



2. #DISCLOSURES: Former Garda press officer David Taylor’s evidence at the tribunal is being tested at the Charleton Tribunal.

3. #ON TRIAL: The Rape Crisis Network has outlined ways that victims of sexual violence could be better protected during trials.

4. #WATER WATER EVERYWHERE: Over 40,000 Irish Water customers are still owed €11 million in refunds.



5. #PROTESTS: A Palestinian baby has died after inhaling tear gas near Gaza protest.

6. #CHINA: The co-pilot of a passenger plane in China was partially sucked out of the cockpit after a window broke at 32,000 feet.

7. #EXPLAINER: Here we break down exactly what Dr Gabriel Scally will be examining as part of the CervicalCheck inquiry.

8. #GREEN LIGHT: Cork city council has voted in favour of a €6 million regeneration plan for the Morrison’s Island area of the city.

9. #CASH MONEY: A painting by Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, owned by Irish billionaire John Magnier, sold for $157.2 million in New York yesterday, becoming the fourth most expensive work of art sold at auction.