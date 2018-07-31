This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 31 July, 2018
The 9 at 9: Tuesday

Everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Daragh Brophy Tuesday 31 Jul 2018, 8:55 AM
1 hour ago 3,331 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Videman Alexander
Image: Shutterstock/Videman Alexander

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NO BORDER POLL Sinn FÃ©in leader Mary Lou McDonald has said aÂ poll on Irish unity should not be held while uncertainty remains around Brexit, the Irish News reports.

2. #THE ECONOMY The Central BankÂ has warned that the government needs to avoid any policy that will cause the economy to overheat â€” and that buffers need to be put in place if Ireland is to avoid another boom-bust cycle.

3. #NORTH KOREAÂ US intelligence agencies have found thatÂ NorthÂ KoreaÂ is building new missiles, based on satellite photographs taken in recent weeks and other new evidence, The Washington Post is reporting.

4. #AUSTRALIA A man has pleaded guilty to killing a young mother and her toddler, whose skeleton was found in a suitcase on the side of a road, ending a case that baffled police and shocked Australians.

5. #RYANAIR Michael Oâ€™Leary, the Ryanair CEO, lost out on almost â‚¬1 million in bonus pay last year after volunteering to waive all of his performance bonuses as a result of the pilot rostering failure at the airline.

6. #PUSSY RIOT Russian police have detained four members of the Pussy Riot group immediately after they were released from custody, having served 15 days for invading the pitch at the World Cup final in Moscow.

7.Â #GUARDIANS Chris Pratt and his fellow Guardians of the Galaxy castmates are coming out in support of director James Gunn 10 days after his firing.Â Gunn was let go from directing the third installment of the franchise after old tweets resurfaced where he joked about subjects like rape.

8. #SEA VIEW How much does a view of the sea add to the price of a house?Â Homes that are located within a 1km radius of a blue flag beach command, on average, a premium of â‚¬6,200 according toÂ the findings of a new Daft.ieÂ report.

9. #THE OUTLOOK The weather forecast for the weekend is looking pretty nice, with temperatures reaching up to 26 degrees.

