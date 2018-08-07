This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 7 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Tuesday

Here’s what’s going on this morning as we begin Tuesday.

By Cliodhna Russell Tuesday 7 Aug 2018, 7:55 AM
1 hour ago 3,445 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4167377
Image: Shutterstock/RoJo Images
Image: Shutterstock/RoJo Images

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #STRAINED RELATIONS: The Iranian President is accusing the United States of launching what he calls ‘psychological warfare’ after the US reintroduced a raft of sanctions on Iran.

2. #EXODUS: 200 members of Siptu are planning on leaving its membership in solidarity with a group of ESB workers who were expelled from the union two weeks ago.

3. #HEATWAVE: The death toll in Spain has risen to seven after a 40-year-old German man on the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage succumbed to heat stroke on Sunday

4. #INDONESIA: Holidaymakers have been rushing for boats and planes to leave Indonesia’s Lombok island today after it suffered a second deadly quake within a week.

5. #CANCER: The HPV vaccine is to be extended to boys next year, according to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

6. #MEDICAL COUNCIL: The president of the Medical Council said it is ‘unacceptable’ that some patients might have to get repeat cervical smears as their samples are going out of date.

7. #TRIHALOMETHANES: The European Commission has opened an infringement case against Ireland in the EU Court of Justice because it has continued to exceed the limits of trihalomethane contamination in drinking water supplies across the country.

8. #PAPAL MASS: Extra trains are to be provided by Irish Rail for the papal visit later this month.

9. #CHECK YOUR TICKET: The National Lottery is appealing to players in Cork and Waterford to check their tickets as the hunt is on for the winners of Saturday’s €8.3 million Lotto jackpot and Friday’s EuroMillions raffle prize of €1 million.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cliodhna Russell
cliodhna@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
44 shot, five killed in a night of gun violence in Chicago
49,237  204
2
PICS: Huge crowd turns out to welcome Irish women's hockey team home
46,880  79
3
Funeral of 13-year-old who died in single-vehicle crash to take place tomorrow
46,522  0
Fora
1
Poll: Should the lower VAT rate be axed for hotels?
464  0
2
On-demand cleaning outfit Helpling merged its UK and Irish operations after millions in losses
258  0
3
Why anyone worried about insurance prices in Ireland should care about the 'blue book'
235  0
The42
1
Who's in the frame to become the next Kerry senior football boss?
41,549  22
2
Schmidt and Heaslip visit Irish rugby's inaugural 'rookie camp'
37,865  5
3
'He's intelligent, tactically very capable and full of ambition': Bayern impressed by Irish-eligible teenager
33,124  15
DailyEdge
1
Twitter responds to BBC Sport labelling Cork rowers, Gary and Paul O'Donovan, as British
17,190  12
2
Adam Levine made a holy show of himself on Twitter, and has had to apologise
11,105  1
3
Love Island's Megan questions 'the vilification of women' in heartfelt post
5,760  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DUBLIN
The life of a Grafton Street busker: 'People think you show up and play - but I've been here since 8am'
The life of a Grafton Street busker: 'People think you show up and play - but I've been here since 8am'
Everything you need to know about today's homecoming celebration for Ireland's hockey heroes
Bus Éireann investigates incident where customer was 'trapped by luggage hold door'
YOUR SAY
Poll: Do you leave lights on at home when you go on holidays?
Poll: Do you leave lights on at home when you go on holidays?
Poll: Do you check your work emails out-of-hours?
Poll: Should people who refuse to fold up buggies for wheelchair users on buses be fined?
EARTHQUAKE
Lombok earthquake: Tourists scramble to leave island as death toll reaches 98
Lombok earthquake: Tourists scramble to leave island as death toll reaches 98
'Everyone was screaming... it was so scary': Irish woman caught up in Indonesia earthquake
At least 98 killed as powerful quake strikes tourist island of Lombok
TOURISM
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Dun Laoghaire Rathdown
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Dun Laoghaire Rathdown
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Donegal
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Cork

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie