The 9 at 9: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #STRAINED RELATIONS: The Iranian President is accusing the United States of launching what he calls ‘psychological warfare’ after the US reintroduced a raft of sanctions on Iran.

2. #EXODUS: 200 members of Siptu are planning on leaving its membership in solidarity with a group of ESB workers who were expelled from the union two weeks ago.

3. #HEATWAVE: The death toll in Spain has risen to seven after a 40-year-old German man on the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage succumbed to heat stroke on Sunday

4. #INDONESIA: Holidaymakers have been rushing for boats and planes to leave Indonesia’s Lombok island today after it suffered a second deadly quake within a week.

5. #CANCER: The HPV vaccine is to be extended to boys next year, according to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

6. #MEDICAL COUNCIL: The president of the Medical Council said it is ‘unacceptable’ that some patients might have to get repeat cervical smears as their samples are going out of date.

7. #TRIHALOMETHANES: The European Commission has opened an infringement case against Ireland in the EU Court of Justice because it has continued to exceed the limits of trihalomethane contamination in drinking water supplies across the country.

8. #PAPAL MASS: Extra trains are to be provided by Irish Rail for the papal visit later this month.

9. #CHECK YOUR TICKET: The National Lottery is appealing to players in Cork and Waterford to check their tickets as the hunt is on for the winners of Saturday’s €8.3 million Lotto jackpot and Friday’s EuroMillions raffle prize of €1 million.