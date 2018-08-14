The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BLACKROCK: Dunnes Stores is planning to open a new store in the former Playwright pub on Blackrock’s Newtownpark Avenue.



2. #MURDER: Gardaí investigating the disappearance of Kildare teenager Deirdre Jacob 20 years ago have launched a murder investigation.

3. #SEX ABUSE: A former Australian archbishop who was convicted of concealing abuse by a notorious paedophile priest in the 1970s has avoided jail.

4. #VIENNA: Austria’s capital Vienna has beaten Melbourne to be ranked the “world’s most liveable city” in a new annual survey released today.

5. #LGBT: An LGBT-advocating Catholic group that was unable to get an exhibition stand at the World Meeting of Families has decided against protesting the Pope’s visit.

6. #EPIDURAL: A new study has suggested that a less widely used labour pain relief drug could be more effective for women than the one used in most Irish and UK hospitals.

7. #RESCUED: Five people have been rescued after their yacht ran aground in Skerries harbour this morning, RTÉ is reporting.

8. #SPACEX: Tech magnate Elon Musk’s SpaceX has vowed to send its first astronauts into orbit on schedule next year – part of a drive to restore America’s dominance of the space race.