The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DENIAL: US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh did an interview with Fox News last night and again denied allegations of sexual assault.

2. #SCREGGAN: Gardaí are investigating an incident in which a man made his way into a hotel room where a number of underage girls working at the National Ploughing Championships were staying.

3. #PRESIDENTIAL PROBE: The Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee is set to discuss the costs of the Office of the President at a meeting this morning.

4. #FEELING CONFIDENT?: Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy is facing a motion of no confidence later today that has been tabled by Sinn Féin.

5. #MIDDLE OF NOWHERE: Irish yachtsman Gregor McGuckin who was marooned in the Indian Ocean is on way back to Australia after being rescued.

6. #CASH FOR ASH: Northern Ireland’s ’cash-for-ash’ inquiry is set to hear from DUP leader Arlene Foster later today.

7. #BUBBLE BURST: The founders of Instagram are leaving the company amid reports of clashes with Facebook executives.

8. #TRIBUTE MATCH: Ahead of the Liam Miller Tribute Match being held in Cork tonight, The42.ie has taken a look at the former international’s career.