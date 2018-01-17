The 9 at 9: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #FROSTY: Drivers and commuters are being warned to take caution travelling this morning due to treacherous road conditions.

2. #RIP: Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt has died, three weeks after being seriously injured in a car crash.

3. #BANNON: Former Donald Trump advisor Steve Bannon has refused to answer lawmakers’ questions around Trump’s campaign involvement with Russia.

4. #KERRY BABIES: An Garda Síochána has apologised to Joanne Hayes for the years of pain and stress caused over the Kerry Babies case.

5. #HUTCHES: Elite gardaí have raided a flat in Dublin’s north inner city, discovering two loaded handguns – less than 100 metres from where three Hutch associates are living.

6. #COURT: A protester who was tackled by the Canadian Ambassador at a 1916 commemoration event in Dublin has avoided jail.

7. #VARADKAR: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is to address the European Parliament today.

8. #APOLOGY: Pope Francis has met a group of victims of sexual abuse by priests in Chile and has sought their forgiveness, the BBC reports.

9. #BANNED: Single-use plastics, such as coffee cups, are to be banned in the EU by 2030.