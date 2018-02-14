The 9 at 9: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #BELFAST: The local community is “stunned” after a “brutal” killing in west Belfast last night.

2. #STORMY DANIELS: Donald Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen has admitted to paying $130k to a porn star linked to the president but hasn’t said why.

3. #BOJO: Boris Johnson is set to tell the world that not Brexiting would be a disaster.

4. #SCARY SIGHT: A United Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing after its engine cover ripped apart mid-flight.

5. #DONEGAL: Locals from Tory Island are set to descend on Dublin to protest against a 1976 ferry.

6. #FIERCE MILD: It’s going to be wet this morning and cold tonight… but there’s set to be some mild weather this weekend.

7. #SUNBEAM SITE: An objection has been lodged against a massive Cork housing plan.

8. #PSYCHOMETRIC: People may be targeted with adverts on their phone ahead of the upcoming Eighth Amendment referendum but it may not be clear who is funding these campaigns.

9. #PRINCETON: A US college professor has cancelled a cultural freedoms class after the use of a racial slur caused anger.