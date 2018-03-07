The 9 at 9: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #MUNSTER: Eleven people whoÂ were arrested on Monday as part of an investigation into alleged sexual exploitation of children have been released without charge.

2. #BREAKTHROUGH:Â Researchers at theÂ Royal College of Surgeons Ireland have developed aÂ new blood test that can diagnose Alzheimerâ€™s disease in its early stages.

3. #CORK: The husband ofÂ missing woman Tina Satchwell has said that he believes she would not have gone willingly to the woods where gardaÃ­ are currently conducting a search.

4. #STEELY: A White House economic advisor has quit the administration in protest as Donald Trump stepped up his threats of steep tariffs on steel, aluminum and European cars.

6. #NARCANON: Local people have voiced opposition to plans for aÂ Scientology-linked â€˜drug treatment centreâ€™ inÂ the Meath village of Ballivor.

6. #BREACH OF DUTY:Â A Dublin school teacher has launched a legal appeal against an earlier ruling in a case about alleged verbal abuse by youths in a McDonaldâ€™s restaurant.

7. #PETER MCVERRY TRUST:Â A new smartphone app is set to let members of the public mark buildings as being vacant in a bid to alleviate the homeless crisis.

8. #STORMY DANIELS: A porn starÂ who has said she had sex with US President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit seeking to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement that she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.

9. #NEW YORK IRISH:Â A five million dollar redevelopment of the Irish Famine memorial in downtown Manhattan has been completed.