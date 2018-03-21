  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Hereâ€™s whatâ€™s happening on this Wednesday morning.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 21 Mar 2018, 7:50 AM
26 minutes ago 1,408 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3915346
Image: p_saranya via Shutterstock
Image: p_saranya via Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING,Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1.Â #EXTREMISM: GardaÃ­ are investigating if aÂ â‚¬500,000 invoice fraud carried out against Dublin Zoo was intended to benefit Islamic extremists in the UK.

2.Â #CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA: As the Cambridge Analytica scandal deepens, questions are being asked about whether Irelandâ€™s data protection regime is robust enough to prevent data breaches.Â 

3.Â #RENT: The average cost of renting in Ireland grew by 6.4% in the 12 months to the final quarter of 2017.

4.Â #BREXIT: A hard Brexit would increase the cost of living for all households in Ireland by 2% to 3.1% â€“ an annual increase ofÂ â‚¬892 to â‚¬1,360 per household, according to the ESRI.

5.Â #TEXAS: Investigators pursuing a suspected serial bomber in Austin, Texas have found fresh clues after finding another unexploded bomb near the capitalâ€™s airport.

6.Â #RENOVATIONS: Irish homeowners have spentÂ â‚¬1.737 billion in total through the Home Renovation Incentive since it was launched in 2013.

7.Â #ISRAEL: Israelâ€™s military has admitted for the first time that it was responsible for a 2007 air raid against a suspected Syrian nuclear reactor.

8.Â #KOREA: South Korean president Moon Jae-in has said a three-way summit with North Korea and the US is possible, RTÃ‰ is reporting.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

