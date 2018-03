The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #EXTREMISM: Gardaí are investigating if a €500,000 invoice fraud carried out against Dublin Zoo was intended to benefit Islamic extremists in the UK.

2. #CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA: As the Cambridge Analytica scandal deepens, questions are being asked about whether Ireland’s data protection regime is robust enough to prevent data breaches.



3. #RENT: The average cost of renting in Ireland grew by 6.4% in the 12 months to the final quarter of 2017.

4. #BREXIT: A hard Brexit would increase the cost of living for all households in Ireland by 2% to 3.1% – an annual increase of €892 to €1,360 per household, according to the ESRI.

5. #TEXAS: Investigators pursuing a suspected serial bomber in Austin, Texas have found fresh clues after finding another unexploded bomb near the capital’s airport.

6. #RENOVATIONS: Irish homeowners have spent €1.737 billion in total through the Home Renovation Incentive since it was launched in 2013.

7. #ISRAEL: Israel’s military has admitted for the first time that it was responsible for a 2007 air raid against a suspected Syrian nuclear reactor.

8. #KOREA: South Korean president Moon Jae-in has said a three-way summit with North Korea and the US is possible, RTÉ is reporting.