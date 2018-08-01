This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 1 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 1 Aug 2018, 7:50 AM
24 minutes ago 1,169 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4157877
Image: MPMP via Shutterstock
Image: MPMP via Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #MEDICATION: HSE prescriptions for antidepressants and anxiety medications rose by almost two thirds over a 10-year period, according to new statistics.

2. #WAITING LISTS: Almost 1,700 people under the age of 18 have been waiting for more than a year for community psychology services.

3. #DISMISSED: A driver who expressed concerns after a school caretaker tickled and made inappropriate remarks to children on his bus has been awarded €600 by the Workplace Relations Commission.

4. #MEXICO: 97 people have been injured after a plane crashed during a heavy hailstorm in northern Mexico.

5. #BREXIT: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has ruled out the need for Ireland to stockpile food in case of a hard Brexit.

6. #CHILD ABUSE: A second Irish person is planning to take a case to the European Court of Human Rights on the issue of child abuse in Irish schools.

7. #FRAUD: US president Donald Trump’s former campaign chief Paul Manafort considered himself to be “above the law,” prosecutors have said as his high-profile trial on bank and fraud charges began.

8. #ZIMBABWE: EU observers are expected to give their report on Zimbabwe’s presidential election today as the country waits impatiently for results of the first vote since Robert Mugabe was ousted after 37 years in power.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Suicide bomber who killed 22 in Manchester Arena was rescued by British navy in Libya
91,047  75
2
Man admits he killed woman and toddler, before dumping child's body in suitcase
52,694  41
3
Four-year-old Irish girl drowns in Spain
45,527  11
Fora
1
'We've put in effort, money, time': John Teeling won't axe his Louth whiskey warehouse plan... yet
1,231  0
2
A west Cork fintech company has scored a massive investment to expand globally
500  0
3
Ireland's oldest stockbroker is being sold to Chinese investors
437  0
The42
1
Australian golfer, 36, enters palliative care after third battle with cancer
45,067  16
2
'Goosebumps', 'Superb' and 'Incredible' - tributes pour in for RTÉ's hurling documentary The Game
40,809  28
3
The unseen hand helping Limerick overcome past failures and write their own history
30,463  8
DailyEdge
1
Meghan Markle's sister is a brave woman cause she just called Chrissy Teigen a 'pudgy airhead'
21,332  7
2
Netflix defends renewing 13 Reasons Why, but Twitter is no longer here for it
7,106  3
3
Chloë Moretz reveals what she did with the 'hater' perfume Kim Kardashian sent her
5,877  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Local horse trader ended girl's dream of becoming vet after he raped her, court told
Local horse trader ended girl's dream of becoming vet after he raped her, court told
Man who shot dead a dissident republican in pub car park gets life sentence
Teen receives suspended sentence for impeding investigation into murder committed by his brothers
HSE
'Very disturbing': Almost 1,700 children waiting over a year for psychology services
'Very disturbing': Almost 1,700 children waiting over a year for psychology services
HSE prescriptions for antidepressants and anxiety medications up by two thirds since 2009
Ruth Morrissey's situation 'more hopeful' as doctors plan course of radical radiotherapy
HEALTH
'I regret any of this ever happened': Taoiseach says mediation in CervicalCheck cases not the 'holy grail'
'I regret any of this ever happened': Taoiseach says mediation in CervicalCheck cases not the 'holy grail'
Ready to burst: 12-pack Durex condoms recalled over fault concerns
Courts Service of Ireland reduces shares in Big Tobacco, but still holds €4.5m worth in stocks

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie