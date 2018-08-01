The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #MEDICATION: HSE prescriptions for antidepressants and anxiety medications rose by almost two thirds over a 10-year period, according to new statistics.

2. #WAITING LISTS: Almost 1,700 people under the age of 18 have been waiting for more than a year for community psychology services.

3. #DISMISSED: A driver who expressed concerns after a school caretaker tickled and made inappropriate remarks to children on his bus has been awarded €600 by the Workplace Relations Commission.

4. #MEXICO: 97 people have been injured after a plane crashed during a heavy hailstorm in northern Mexico.

5. #BREXIT: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has ruled out the need for Ireland to stockpile food in case of a hard Brexit.

6. #CHILD ABUSE: A second Irish person is planning to take a case to the European Court of Human Rights on the issue of child abuse in Irish schools.

7. #FRAUD: US president Donald Trump’s former campaign chief Paul Manafort considered himself to be “above the law,” prosecutors have said as his high-profile trial on bank and fraud charges began.

8. #ZIMBABWE: EU observers are expected to give their report on Zimbabwe’s presidential election today as the country waits impatiently for results of the first vote since Robert Mugabe was ousted after 37 years in power.