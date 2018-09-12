This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 12 September, 2018
The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Your midweek update as you begin your day.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 12 Sep 2018, 8:05 AM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BIG DAY: 62,562 Irish students will today find out how they got on in their Junior Certificate. 

2. #FREDERICK STREET: The Green Party is among those who have been critical of the approach of gardaí to the eviction and arrest of housing activists from a Dublin property.

3. #IT’S OFF: Confusion continues to abound surrounding the cancellation of US President Donald Trump’s visit to Ireland. 

4. #FLORENCE: Residents are being evacuated as ‘monster’ Hurricane Florence approaches the US east coast.

5. #RIDERS ON THE STORM: Met Éireann and the UK Met Office have released the list of storm names for the 2018/2019 winter season.

6. #THE GOOD STUFF: Consuming three portions of full fat milk a day could lower rates of heart disease.

7. #TOP PLAYERS: Three Dublin footballers have been nominated for the coveted Footballer of the Year award following the team’s All-Ireland win. 

8. #CHEMSEX: As part of TheJournal.ie’s series on the realities of drugs in Ireland, we took a look at the prevalence of drug use during sex.

