The 8 at 8: Wednesday

1. #BIG DAY: 62,562 Irish students will today find out how they got on in their Junior Certificate.

2. #FREDERICK STREET: The Green Party is among those who have been critical of the approach of gardaí to the eviction and arrest of housing activists from a Dublin property.

3. #IT’S OFF: Confusion continues to abound surrounding the cancellation of US President Donald Trump’s visit to Ireland.

4. #FLORENCE: Residents are being evacuated as ‘monster’ Hurricane Florence approaches the US east coast.

5. #RIDERS ON THE STORM: Met Éireann and the UK Met Office have released the list of storm names for the 2018/2019 winter season.

6. #THE GOOD STUFF: Consuming three portions of full fat milk a day could lower rates of heart disease.

7. #TOP PLAYERS: Three Dublin footballers have been nominated for the coveted Footballer of the Year award following the team’s All-Ireland win.

8. #CHEMSEX: As part of TheJournal.ie’s series on the realities of drugs in Ireland, we took a look at the prevalence of drug use during sex.