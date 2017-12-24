The 9 at 9: Christmas Eve

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #POPULAR: The government is ending on a high as the latest Sunday Times/Behaviour & Attitudes poll puts satisfaction levels at 51% – and the Taoiseach’s own approval rating is up four points.

2. DUN LAOGHAIRE: Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault on a woman yesterday afternoon.

3. #PHILIPPINES: At least 37 people are believed to have been killed in a fire at a shopping centre in Davao.

4. #TRIBUNAL: Tusla’s CEO Fred McBride told TheJournal.ie that it is unfair to say the agency was responsible for the Maurice McCabe copy and paste error.

5. #TENSION: North Korea has said the latest round of UN sanctions against the country are an “act of war”.

6. #UNSOLVED: It has been almost 20 years since 48-year-old Felix McCann was murdered and his family are urging anyone who knows something to come forward.



7. #FLYING HIGH: One person has been prosecuted over illegal drone use since regulations were introduced.

8. #CHANGE: Just under half of people in Ireland said they would like to attend a mass by Pope Francis if one takes place when he visits next year.

9. #MERRY CHRISTMAS: It won’t be long now until Santa Claus sets off and sources tell TheJournal.ie the elves are currently loading up the last of the presents onto his sleigh.

