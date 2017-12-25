The 9 at 9: Christmas Day

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #SANTA: Early reports coming in around the country say that Santa paid a visit to the boys and girls around the country and gave them some truly wonderful presents.

2. #WORKING: Some people woke up this Christmas Day to go to work, and TheJournal.ie chatted to some of them to see what it’s like.

3. #POPE FRANCIS: The pontiff has urged the Catholics of the world not to forget the plight of migrants this Christmas Day.

4. #WEATHER: It’s going to be a very wet Christmas Day with weather warnings in place for 21 counties.

5. #TRIBUNAL: The Disclosures Tribunal, looking into the cases of Maurice McCabe and Keith Harrison, has cost €87,000 a month this year.

6. #CHILDLINE: The charity helpline Childline is expected to receive over 1,000 calls today.

7. #UNFAIR: Guidance counsellors have said that budget cuts have hit teens hard.

8. #ARREARS: Debtors have been urged not to put their heads in the sand in 2018.

9. #RDS: Volunteers will feed 3,500 poor and homeless people a Christmas dinner today