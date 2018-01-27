The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #SHOOTING: Gardaí in Dublin are investigating after two people were shot outside the National Stadium in Dublin last night.

2. #APPEAL: Child abuser Bill Kenneally has launched an appeal against his 14-year jail sentence for abusing 10 teenage boys in the 80s.

3. #CRASH: Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Co Louth.

4. #HOUSING: The government missed out on its targets for delivering rapid-build homes by 800 houses last year.

5. #HUTCH: A senior Kinahan gang member has gone into hiding following the death murder of Derek Coakley Hutch last week.

6. #REPEAL: The Coalition to repeal the Eighth Amendment has said that it is considering making a formal complaint over a set of website domain names featuring variants of the words “repeal” and “eighth” and which redirect to a pro-life site.

7. #TRUMP: US president Donald Trump was met with some boos and hisses yesterday as he spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos. (via The Guardian)

8. #CLAUSE: The Dublin Regional Homeless Executive attempted to insert a clause into service agreements with charities that would have prevented them from criticising government policy in the media. (via The Times)

9. #PARIS: Riverside homes and businesses in Paris are preparing for the worst as the River Seine threatens to overflow its banks. (via The BBC)