  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 27 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s everything you need to know as the weekend gets started.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Saturday 27 Jan 2018, 8:52 AM
1 hour ago 4,077 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3819846
Image: Shutterstock/Marina Khilko
Image: Shutterstock/Marina Khilko

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #SHOOTING: Gardaí in Dublin are investigating after two people were shot outside the National Stadium in Dublin last night.

2. #APPEAL: Child abuser Bill Kenneally has launched an appeal against his 14-year jail sentence for abusing 10 teenage boys in the 80s.

3. #CRASH: Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Co Louth.

4. #HOUSING: The government missed out on its targets for delivering rapid-build homes by 800 houses last year.

5. #HUTCH: A senior Kinahan gang member has gone into hiding following the death murder of Derek Coakley Hutch last week.

6. #REPEAL: The Coalition to repeal the Eighth Amendment has said that it is considering making a formal complaint over a set of website domain names featuring variants of the words “repeal” and “eighth” and which redirect to a pro-life site.

7. #TRUMP: US president Donald Trump was met with some boos and hisses yesterday as he spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos. (via The Guardian)

8. #CLAUSE: The Dublin Regional Homeless Executive attempted to insert a clause into service agreements with charities that would have prevented them from criticising government policy in the media. (via The Times)

9. #PARIS: Riverside homes and businesses in Paris are preparing for the worst as the River Seine threatens to overflow its banks. (via The BBC)

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Two men injured in south Dublin shooting
162,087  117
2
Woman whose family won €5.4 million lotto jackpot hid winning ticket in a sports bra for a month
68,425  26
3
Man who 'forcibly groped' woman in Temple Bar identified from photos taken by victim, court hears
64,723  0
Fora
1
A worker sacked after making a discrimination claim has been awarded €25,000
3,067  0
2
'I lost my marriage, my car and my home, but I kept going. Failure wasn't an option'
1,806  0
3
One of Limerick's most promising software firms has splashed out to buy a US rival
327  0
The42
1
As It Happened: Yeovil Town v Man United, FA Cup fourth round
27,470  71
2
Wenger accepts Arsenal responsibility after Alexis misses drugs test
27,368  32
3
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
26,014  17
DailyEdge.ie
1
The 'little Irish boy' in Titanic revealed that he still makes money from the movie 20 years later
7,305  0
2
Why Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams' friendship is the greatest Hollywood love story
6,903  1
3
A Woman's Heart was the soundtrack to last night's Derry Girls, and everyone got so nostalgic
5,600  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Child abuser Bill Kenneally has launched an appeal against his 14-year jail sentence
Child abuser Bill Kenneally has launched an appeal against his 14-year jail sentence
Family home of man jailed for exploiting young girls 'was attacked earlier this week'
Convicted rapist allegedly impersonated Garda and attempted to 'arrest' Dublin schoolgirl
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ appealing for witnesses after man (30s) killed in single vehicle crash in Louth
Gardaí appealing for witnesses after man (30s) killed in single vehicle crash in Louth
Gardaí investigating after two shot near the National Stadium in Dublin
Man who 'forcibly groped' woman in Temple Bar identified from photos taken by victim, court hears
DUBLIN
Low-cost gym chain Flyefit has worked out a huge increase in revenue
Low-cost gym chain Flyefit has worked out a huge increase in revenue
Two men injured in south Dublin shooting
Dublin man who used Snapchat and Skype to exploit young girls jailed for 9.5 years
COURT
UK court rules Birmingham bombing inquest should be broadened
UK court rules Birmingham bombing inquest should be broadened
Civil servant jailed for selling personal details of hundreds for almost €22,000
Mother-of-four who stole €100,000 in fraudulent social welfare payments sentenced to 10 months

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie