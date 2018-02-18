The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #IRAN: A passenger plane has crashed in Iran, with all 66 people on board feared dead.

2. #LIMERICK: A 21-year-old man is in a critical condition after a serious assault in Newcastle West, Co Limerick.

3. #THE EIGHTH: Two opinion polls in the Sunday Times and the Sunday Independent show most people are in favour of repealing the Eighth Amendment, but that voters are more divided over unrestricted access to abortion up to 12 weeks.

4. #FINE GAEL: Fine Gael is the most popular political party in the country, according to separate opinion polls in the same publications. The Sunday Times and Sunday Independent both report that support for the party has risen to 36%.

5. #JO COX: Brendan Cox, the husband of murdered British MP Jo Cox, has quit jobs at two charities he set up in her memory over allegations of sexual harassment.

6. #WORLD VISION: The charity World Vision has admitted that employees traded food for sex in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in Haiti in 2010, the Irish Mail on Sunday reports.

7. #FLORIDA: US President Donald Trump has insinuated that the FBI failed to stop the mass shooting at a school in Florida because it was “spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign” ahead of the 2016 election.

8. #PROJECT IRELAND 2040: Locals have said they are “bitterly disappointed” that Drogheda failed to receive ‘city status’ in the National Development Plan.

9. #DATA PROTECTION: A new Data Protection Act has to be in place before the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation goes live in May, but Ireland seems in no mood to align itself with Europe on the issue.