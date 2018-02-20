The 9 at 9: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #EIGHTH AMENDMENT: The government is set to agree on the heads of bill on legislation that would bring about a referendum on the Eighth Amendment today.



2. #VENEZUELA: The Department of Social Protection has made a u-turn on a decision to deny a Venezuelan man a Public Services Card.

3. #UNICEF: A global charity has said that the “world is failing newborns” as the global baby mortality rate remains “alarmingly high”.

4. #BREXIT: David Davis has said that Britain won’t be plunged into a “Mad Max-style dystopian” world after Brexit.

5. #CEART GO LEOR: Most of those living in Ireland think the Irish language should be legally protected in the North.

6. #SMUGGLED: A father has gone on trial in Spain in the case of his eight-year-old son being found in a suitcase at a border crossing.

7. #SOLE PARENT: The Japanese “baby factory” man has won custody of 13 children born to Thai surrogates.

8. #EMMA HANNIGAN: Writers have joined together to push an Irish author’s new book to top spot after a terminal cancer diagnosis.

9. #FATAL BURGLARY: The DPP has called for tougher sentences over burglaries that ‘destroy entire communities or ways of life’.