The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING,Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ARRESTS: GardaÃ­ have arrested four people asÂ part of ongoing investigations targeting the Kinahan cartel.

2. #HOUSING: Students paying â‚¬249 a week for accommodationÂ say ongoing construction workÂ has disturbed their studies.

3. #TRANSPORT: All northside Dart services are suspended today and tomorrow.

4. #GAZA:Â UN Secretary General has called for an independent investigation after 16 Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli soldiers yesterday.

5. #CAR CRASH: As of this weekend,Â all new models of cars and light vans will be fitted with technology that will call the emergency services in the event of a crash.

6.Â #DRUGS HAUL: The PSNI and the gardaÃ­ have seized what could be Northern Irelandâ€™sÂ largest ever haul of cannabis.

7. #UK: Flights are set to resume at Stansted Airport this morning after a bus fire at the main terminal yesterday caused widespread disruption, including to Irish flights.

8. #ABUSE: US President Donald Trump has declared April â€˜Sexual Assault Awarenessâ€™ month.

9.Â #RECYCLE: Dublin City Council are looking atÂ plans to ban disposable coffee cupsÂ at its offices and parks.