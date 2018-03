The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ARRESTS: Gardaí have arrested four people as part of ongoing investigations targeting the Kinahan cartel.

2. #HOUSING: Students paying €249 a week for accommodation say ongoing construction work has disturbed their studies.

3. #TRANSPORT: All northside Dart services are suspended today and tomorrow.

4. #GAZA: UN Secretary General has called for an independent investigation after 16 Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli soldiers yesterday.

5. #CAR CRASH: As of this weekend, all new models of cars and light vans will be fitted with technology that will call the emergency services in the event of a crash.

6. #DRUGS HAUL: The PSNI and the gardaí have seized what could be Northern Ireland’s largest ever haul of cannabis.

7. #UK: Flights are set to resume at Stansted Airport this morning after a bus fire at the main terminal yesterday caused widespread disruption, including to Irish flights.

8. #ABUSE: US President Donald Trump has declared April ‘Sexual Assault Awareness’ month.

9. #RECYCLE: Dublin City Council are looking at plans to ban disposable coffee cups at its offices and parks.