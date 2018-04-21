The 9 at 9: Saturday

There was a beautiful sunrise at the West Pier, Dún Laoghaire in Dublin this morning

There was a beautiful sunrise at the West Pier, Dún Laoghaire in Dublin this morning

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #NORTH KOREA: Leader Kim Jong-un has announced that Pyongyang will not carry out any more nuclear or intercontinental ballistic missile tests and will shut down its atomic test site.

2. #POSTERS: Tidy Towns committees around the country are asking both sides in the upcoming referendum on the Eighth Amendment to keep their towns free of posters.

3. #RIP: Tributes have been paid to Avicii, one of the world’s most successful DJs, who has died at the age of 28.

4. #MAHON TRIBUNAL: Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern cut a German television interview short after being asked about the findings of the Mahon tribunal, the Times reports.

5. #GALWAY: A decision from Galway City Council to grant planning permission for a vacant unit in Tuam to be converted into a betting shop is facing objection, on the grounds that it sets an “undesired precedent”.

6. #AN POST: An Post will have to cut 2,000 jobs over the next four years to secure its future, the Cabinet has been told, according to the Irish Times.

7. #WEATHER: We’re going to get more sunshine today, but some rain is on the way.

8. #LUAS: The NTA has said it will examine a proposal to extend the Luas to Finglas “in due course”, but sources say a TD’s call to get planning for the extension is “a decade premature”.

9. #STROKES: A clinical nurse specialist who previously suffered a stroke has spoken out about the struggles survivors go through.