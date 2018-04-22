  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 22 Apr 2018, 8:50 AM
44 minutes ago 2,040 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3971631
Image: Shutterstock/kikovic
Image: Shutterstock/kikovic

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #RIP: Verne Troyer, best known for his role as Mini-Me in the Austin Powers films, has died at the age of 49.

2. #DUBLIN: A local authority has been criticised for enforcing a policy banning the use of community halls for political gatherings, as referendum campaign groups attempt to find venues for public meetings.

3. #HOMELESSNESS: Relatives of people who died on the streets have spoken out about the human lives behind the statistics.

4. #THE EIGHTH: Almost half of people (47%) want to repeal the Eighth Amendment, while 29% don’t and 21% are unsure, according to a Behaviour & Attitudes/Sunday Times opinion poll.

5. #FINE GAEL: Another Behaviour & Attitudes/Sunday Times opinion poll shows that Fine Gael remains the most popular political party in the country, with 33% support (+1), compared to 25% (-2) for Fianna Fáil and 21% (+2) for Sinn Féin.

6. #IMMIGRATION: The contract for works at the new dedicated immigration unit at Dublin Airport has been awarded and the renovation work is due to begin shortly.

7. #TESCO: A security guard, who had succeeded in an action against Tesco after claiming alleged victimisation at work, has had a €32,000 payout ordered due to him by the Workplace Relations Commission overturned by the Labour Court.

8. #WESLEY: Wesley College, a fee-paying school in Dublin, threatened Shane Ross’ Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport with legal action after it was refused €150,000 grant for a hockey pitch, the Sunday Business Post reports.

9. #WORLD’S OLDEST PERSON: Nabi Tajima, a 117-year-old woman who was thought to be the world’s oldest person, has died in Japan.

Comments are closed due for legal reasons. 

