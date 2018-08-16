The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #LIQUIDATION: Hundreds of customers are still in the dark as Click.ie is up and running again.

2. #FREE PRESS: Over 200 US news organisations have launched a #EnemyOfNone campaign against Donald Trump.

3. #4TH DAY: Ryanair and pilots have failed to reach an agreement after marathon 12-hour talks.

4. #BRIDGE COLLAPSE: A lorry driver has described how he “escaped hell” as rescue efforts continue at the Genoa bridge collapse.

5. #LIMERICK: Campaigners are trying to stop a Georgian House being replaced with a “crude and insensitive” apartment block.

6. #BALLYMASTONE: Fingal Council has asked private developers for their views on a plan to deliver 1,000 homes.

7. #SIMON COMMUNITIES: There is a severe shortage of properties available to those who rent using Housing Assistant Payments (Hap), a new report has said.

8. #NEXT WEEK: A US cardinal has withdrawn from a planned appearance at the World Meeting of Families in Ireland next week as fallout over the child abuse scandal continues.