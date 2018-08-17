The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ON THE UP: Dublin rental prices are now €500-a-month higher than the boom as students are “left scraping the barrel”.



2. #SPOTLIGHT: The Vatican has said that the pope is on the side of victims of abuse, after issuing a statement speaking of “shame and sorrow” following the scandal in the US.

3. #WHO RUN THE WORLD: Girls continue to outperform boys in getting top marks in the Leaving Cert.

4. #WEATHER WATCH: Get your umbrella ready… it’s going to be a wet and humid weekend.

5. #ON HOLD: A military parade ordered by Donald Trump has been postponed after costs spiralled over €79 million.

6. #QUEEN OF SOUL: The city of Detroit has been left reeling by the death of Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin.

7. #TAKEN DOWN: The stars of a new RTÉ drama hope it will open up a conversation on Ireland’s treatment of immigrants.

8. #LOFTY PERCH: A French chef with 21 Michelin stars is battling his eviction from the Eiffel Tower.