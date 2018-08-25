The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING,Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PAPAL VISIT: Pope Francis is due to arrive in Ireland at 10.30am, hereâ€™s the itinerary for his two-day visit.

2. #TRANSPORT: Hereâ€™s what you need to know about public transport and road closures in Dublin this weekend as a result of the Papal visit.

3. #ARREST: John Gilligan has been charged with money laundering offences after being arrested at Belfast International Airport.

4. #PSYCHIATRY: A report into an acute psychiatric unit in Tralee has found a number of areas where it was not compliant â€“ including multiple hazards being found in a seclusion room and some residents having to share six-bed, dorm-style rooms.

5. #LLOYDS: Strikes are due to take place outside almost 40 Lloyds Pharmacy stores in Ireland today, despite the company agreeing on a new deal with staff.

6. #TESLA: CEO Elon Musk has said the company will continue to be publicly traded, weeks after suggesting that he would take the pioneering electric carmaker private.

7. #HEROIN: Two women have been arrested in Dublin after gardaÃ­ seized over â‚¬670,000 worth of heroin.

8. #ROHINGYA: Thousands of Rohingya refugees have staged protests for justice on the first anniversary of a Myanmar military crackdown that sparked a mass exodus to camps in Bangladesh, AFP reports.

9. #ROAD DEATHS: We take a look at how Donegal is trying to prevent young people dying in car crashes.

