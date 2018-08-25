This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Hereâ€™s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Ã“rla Ryan Saturday 25 Aug 2018, 8:48 AM
Image: Shutterstock/GeNik
Image: Shutterstock/GeNik

EVERY MORNING,Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PAPAL VISIT: Pope Francis is due to arrive in Ireland at 10.30am, hereâ€™s the itinerary for his two-day visit.

2. #TRANSPORT: Hereâ€™s what you need to know about public transport and road closures in Dublin this weekend as a result of the Papal visit.

3. #ARREST: John Gilligan has been charged with money laundering offences after being arrested at Belfast International Airport.

4. #PSYCHIATRY: A report into an acute psychiatric unit in Tralee has found a number of areas where it was not compliant â€“ including multiple hazards being found in a seclusion room and some residents having to share six-bed, dorm-style rooms.

5. #LLOYDS: Strikes are due to take place outside almost 40 Lloyds Pharmacy stores in Ireland today, despite the company agreeing on a new deal with staff.

6. #TESLA: CEO Elon Musk has said the company will continue to be publicly traded, weeks after suggesting that he would take the pioneering electric carmaker private.

7. #HEROIN: Two women have been arrested in Dublin after gardaÃ­ seized over â‚¬670,000 worth of heroin.

8. #ROHINGYA: Thousands of Rohingya refugees have staged protests for justice on the first anniversary of a Myanmar military crackdown that sparked a mass exodus to camps in Bangladesh, AFP reports.

9. #ROAD DEATHS: We take a look at how Donegal is trying to prevent young people dying in car crashes.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.

