Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 26 August, 2018
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 26 Aug 2018, 8:50 AM
23 minutes ago 1,156 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4202170
Image: Shutterstock/mogilami
Image: Shutterstock/mogilami

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #VATICAN: A former Vatican official has accused Pope Francis of failing to act on allegations of sexual abuse by former archbishop of Washington, ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick.

2. #RIP: US senator and former presidential candidate John McCain has died at the age of 81.

3. #ABUSE SURVIVORS: Darren McGavin, a survivor of abuse at the hands of former priest Tony Walsh, has called for greater accountability within the Catholic Church – and said he was not seeking apologies from Pope Francis.

4. #PAPAL VISIT: Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend Pope Francis’ Mass in the Phoenix Park in Dublin this afternoon.

5. #TRAFFIC: The pontiff is also due to visit Knock in Co Mayo today, where there are 8km tailbacks.

6. #HOUSING: The Mayor of South Dublin has said the fact that six homes are lying idle in Clondalkin is “scandalous” given the current housing crisis.

7. #AMBULANCE: A paramedic has written to the Minister for Health saying they will hold the HSE personally responsible if their partner dies because of ambulances not being available to transport him to hospital.

8. #WRC: A bar manager who claimed he was unfairly dismissed by the pub he worked in after facing allegations he’d misappropriated funds has been awarded over €16,000 at the Workplace Relations Commission.

9. #JOHN MCCAIN: Following his death yesterday, we take a look back at his long and tempestuous career.

