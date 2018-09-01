The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #TRUMP: The United States President has confirmed he will visit Ireland in November.

2. #CAVAN: A man in his 60s has died after being struck by a van near Bailieboro last night.

3. #PRICED OUT: House sales are falling in some areas of the country, the Irish Independent reports, amid fears owners are demanding too much for their property.

4. #PRESS FREEDOM: Two journalists arrested yesterday over the suspected theft of Loughinisland massacre documents have been released.

5. #ADDICTION: There are concerns about gambling addiction among young men in Ireland.

6. #FUNDING: Tánaiste Simon Coveney has criticised the decision by the US government to halt aid to the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency.

7. #TRANSPORT: Parents in a Co Meath village are to walk their children to school, 10km away, in protest, to highlight the fact that they have been denied access to a school bus service.

8. #AMSTERDAM: Police have said they are seriously considering that there was a terrorist motive for yesterday’s stabbing at a train station.

9. #STRADBALLY: As many as 55,000 people are expected to attend the Electric Picnic music festival over this weekend. If you’re there, send us some photos (so we can live vicariously through you) to news@thejournal.ie.